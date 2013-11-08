PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian investors are lining up to provide 80 percent of the $1 billion in new financing for BlackBerry Ltd with Brookfield Asset Management Inc and a unit of Power Financial Corp headlining the list of institutions joining Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd in its bet that the smartphone maker will succeed. ()

* Federal New Democrats provoked a debate about Keystone XL pipeline on Thursday in the Commons with a motion that opposes the controversial project on the grounds that it will send oil-industry processing jobs to the United States and therefore “is not in Canada’s best interests.” ()

Reports in the business section:

* The introduction of new two-year cellphone contracts slowed subscriber growth for some of Canada’s biggest carriers during the back-to-school season, a sign that consumers are spurning those higher-priced plans even before they become the industry standard in December. ()

* Both of Canada’s most widely traded insurers, Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial Inc, as well as Industrial Alliance Insurance beat analysts’ expectations for the quarter as they reported in the last two days, while Great-West Lifeco Inc met consensus.()

NATIONAL POST

* Veterans injured in the line of duty could soon find themselves at the front of the line when it comes to federal job openings thanks to a proposal unveiled by the Conservative government on Thursday. ()

* U.S. investors are readying legal action against the Canadian government over Quebec’s resistance to Strateco Resources Inc’s Matoush uranium mining project, the company’s chief executive says. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The new interim chief executive is worth a lot to struggling BlackBerry Ltd - enough to warrant up to $3 million in yearly salary, and 13 million restricted shares. ()

* France’s Total SA is upsizing its flagship Joslyn oil sands mine in northern Alberta by at least 50 percent in a bid to spread costs thin over larger volumes, the chief executive of its Canadian arm says. ()