PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* First Nations are threatening to challenge Quebec’s new Mining Act in court after the government cut short debate to force passage of the bill. Innu Chief Gilbert Dominique, a spokesperson for the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador, warned on Monday that any new mining project on aboriginal land would be blocked if it failed to meet the approval of native communities. ()

* Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird said his government intended to lay claim to the North Pole, but is delaying a full international bid for seabed rights in the resource-rich Arctic until scientists gather sufficient data to back up this territorial expansion. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Chip Wilson is stepping down as chairman of yoga apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc, a decision made about a month after he touched off a controversy by suggesting that women’s body shapes were to blame for the chain’s problems with its black pants. ()

* Canada’s top 1 percent of earners took home 10.6 percent of the country’s income in 2011, a share that plateaued from a year earlier but remains higher than in recent decades. ()

* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd has tapped insiders to fill the company’s top two executive positions, with Ryan Kubik taking over as its chief executive in the new year. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario’s governing Liberals plan to bring in legislation in the new year to cap the salaries of senior executives in the broader public sector - a key New Democratic Party demand. The minority Liberals agreed to the New Democrats’ request last spring in order to pass their budget and avoid an election. ()

* As Britain enacts laws forcing Internet companies to block access to pornography unless customers opt in, a fledgling movement is under way to bring similar laws to Canada. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Major energy companies in Western Canada are bracing for another cycle of rising costs, as planned oil sands expansion and natural gas export terminals revive fears of skill shortages and competition for materials. ()

* Revenu-Quebec is seeking prison sentences and fines totaling $750 million for Kitco Metals Inc founder Bart Kitner and directors with several other gold trading firms following one of the biggest tax fraud investigations in provincial history. ()

* Canadian Business magazine is merging with PROFIT and the combined publication will put out a reduced number of issues, Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday. The Toronto-based telecom giant’s publishing division owns both of the titles and said in a statement that the new magazine, which would operate under the Canadian Business brand, would publish monthly, starting Jan. 16. ()