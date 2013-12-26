FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 26
#Market News
December 26, 2013 / 10:35 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Mike Lazaridis has cashed in shares of BlackBerry Ltd , making $26 million in the process, as he lessens his stake in the smartphone company he helped create. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday it reached a non-binding agreement with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic that could pave the way for joint ownership of Kumtor, the country’s flagship gold mine. ()

* Torq Energy Logistics, an affiliate of privately held Torq Transloading Inc, said on Tuesday that private equity firm KKR & Co has agreed to invest C$250 million ($235.3 million) to fund Torq’s capital program and acquisition strategy. ()

* Massive protests and court challenges based on native rights are likely after a National Energy Board decision that gave conditional approval to Enbridge Inc’s Northern Gateway pipeline, say First Nations, environmental groups and others opposed to the project. ()

NATIONAL POST

* In the six months after the Senate determined his primary residence was in Ottawa, Senator Mike Duffy claimed expenses of more than C$23,000 for travel to and from the province he represents in the red chamber. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
