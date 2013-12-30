PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Toronto Hydro Chief Executive Anthony Haines said on Sunday that he expected power would be fully restored in the city on Monday. ()

* Hundreds of people filed into a Montreal funeral home on Sunday to pay their respects to reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto. Rizzuto, the head of a criminal organization with reach across Canada and beyond, died of natural causes in a Montreal hospital last Monday at age 67. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Big companies such as Royal Bank of Canada and Manulife Financial Corp are getting serious about cutting real estate costs by giving employees less room. That could have a profound impact on the market as developers plan millions of square feet of new space. ()

* Kinross Gold Corp will complete a critical study on its Tasiast gold mine in the first quarter of the new year, a step that will determine whether the company will expand its troubled mine in the Mauritanian desert. ()

* The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, the watchdog for Canada’s mutual fund dealers, is searching for ways to be less burdensome on its members as increased regulation and changing investor demands reshape a maturing business. ()

* Aimia Inc is poised to enter a new era in 2014 with Toronto-Dominion Bank as its new partner and long-standing ally CIBC both offering credit cards linked to Aimia’s Aeroplan rewards. However, current customers of CIBC Aerogold Visa cards won’t initially see any change and the companies are saying it won’t be until mid-2014 until the transition is completed. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The federal government is working on a new way to warn Canadians about the need to protect themselves from the dangers of frigid weather. When the new system is introduced, perhaps as early as in 2014, Canadians will no longer see separate wind chill warnings in Environment Canada forecasts or on its website. ()

* A top United Nations official is praising Prime Minister Stephen Harper government’s foreign policy initiative to end forced marriage of young girls, even if Canada won’t fund projects that would allow victims access to an abortion. The Conservative government’s practice of not allowing aid dollars to go towards organizations that offer abortions to victimized girls or war-rape victims has sparked heated criticism in some quarters. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Tech startups are increasingly inflating job titles to attract much-needed workers, says AdZuna, a young British company that surveys classified ads in the UK, Canada, South Africa, Germany and Brazil. ()

* Consensus is forming that 2014 will be the economic turning point for the United States and that is traditionally good news for Canada. However, Canada has some headwinds that, until addressed, will likely decouple Canada’s growth from its neighbor’s in the short and medium term. ()