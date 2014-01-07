PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper said his cabinet will balance economic and environmental interests as it makes a final decision on whether to approve Enbridge Corp’s proposed Northern Gateway $6-billion project to link the Alberta oil sands with Kitimat, British Columbia. ()

* Blackouts in storm-battered Newfoundland have reignited a debate over the provincial government’s handling of its aging energy infrastructure and its future reliance on the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric megaproject in Labrador. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Edward Hadden, one of the most prominent Canadians on Wall Street, left his position at investment bank Morgan Stanley . Hadden, 43, was the global head of interest-rate trading for the firm, which he joined in 2011. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A breakaway militant group looking to form a semi-autonomous state in eastern Libya has hired controversial Montreal-based lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe to help it achieve international recognition, sell the region’s oil and obtain cash for military hardware and training. ()

* Former Toronto city councillor and businessman David Soknacki has officially registered to run for mayor this year, vowing to bring “higher standards” to the campaign and the job. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canadian oil and gas companies are gearing up to recruit actively this year after hiring in the sector fell below expectations in 2013.

Of 80 Canadian oil and gas employers surveyed by recruitment specialists Hays Canada, 23 percent saw a decrease in permanent headcount in 2013, as project cancellations and low commodity prices compelled many companies to go back to the drawing board and defer hiring plans. ()