PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper says Canadians at home support his refusal to publicly criticize Israel - because to do so would be to attack an isolated minority state. ()

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford’s ability to lead the country’s largest city is again in doubt after his admission that he’s returned to drinking and the emergence of two new videos - including one showing an incoherent mayor cursing the chief of police. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Thirteen Canadian companies have made the list of the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world, including several energy firms that often draw criticism from environmentalists. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd confirmed Tuesday it plans to sell most of its Canadian real estate, but new chief executive John Chen pledged to keep its headquarters in Waterloo, Ontario. ()

* Bombardier Inc is scaling back operations and cutting 5 percent of its global work force amid a slump in aircraft sales and delays in production of its marquee commercial jet. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Rob Ford’s attempts to reform his image ahead of the mayoral election this year appear to have been shattered after a damaging new video surfaced Tuesday showing the Toronto mayor drunk, swearing and making offensive remarks about the city’s police chief. ()

* At a time of increasing tensions between Israel and Europe over Israel’s ongoing construction in areas acquired in the 1967 war, Israelis were happy to welcome Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper as one of Israel’s staunchest friends among national leaders. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Bombardier Inc said Tuesday it would lay off roughly 1,700 of its aerospace employees, after a delay to its CSeries program was announced last week and as declining orders for its other aircraft puts pressure on the company’s cash reserves. ()

* Google Inc is launching a new service designed to evaluate the connection speeds of Internet providers, in the hopes of identifying which companies are delivering the best experience for consumers who want to watch high definition video online. ()

* BlackBerry is selling the majority of its Canadian real estate holdings in a bid to shore up its cash position and further shrink its sprawling, money-losing operations, as it struggles to refocus the business on its enterprise base. ()