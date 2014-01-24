PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper arrived at a massive refugee camp in Jordan just a day after enjoying the comforts of a presidential palace. Harper, on the final day of his visit to Israel and Jordan, was touring the Za‘atari refugee camp in Jordan, just 12 kilometres from the Syrian border. ()

* A horrific fire that ripped through a seniors’ home in rural Quebec has left a tiny community reeling from what is feared to be the worst tragedy of its kind in decades. The blaze broke out in the bitter-cold early hours of Thursday in L‘Isle-Verte, a Lower St. Lawrence village 230 kilometres downriver from Quebec City. Wind gusts spread it quickly through the 52-unit home. At least five people were killed and as many as 30 are unaccounted for. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Corporate Canada is beginning to feel the effects of a plunging Canadian dollar, with some businesses raising prices - or making plans to do so - to account for the higher cost of U.S. goods. ()

* Barrick Gold Corp warned it plans to cut gold reserves, take another impairment charge on its troubled Pascua Lama mine and produce less precious metal this year. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The first case of a deadly pig virus that has killed millions of baby pigs in the U.S. has been confirmed in Canada, but authorities say there is no risk to human health or food safety. However, there are fears that it could drive up the price of pork. ()

* When a coalition of Arab nations convinced UNESCO to abruptly quash an exhibition on Jewish history in the Middle East this month, it was Canadian diplomats who led the campaign to have the decision overturned, the Simon Wiesenthal Center revealed this week. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian dollar has been a target of debate, and much angst, since it was last above parity with the U.S. currency 11 months ago. Ever since, the Bank of Canada has been under the gun to bring it even closer to Earth to help fire up the economy. ()

* The deputy chairman at Rogers Communications Inc , Edward Rogers, warned that opening up the telecommunications market fully to foreign ownership could leave Canada as nothing more than a “branch plant” when it comes to investment in innovation and rural coverage. ()