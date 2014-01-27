FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 27
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* More than a million people across Canada worked for minimum wages or less last year, the fourth year in a row that number has been above the one million mark, according to Statistics Canada data. Since 2000, their numbers have nearly doubled. ()

* Worried Canadian pork producers are stepping up measures to fend off a potentially devastating virus that has cut a deadly swath across the United States and is showing its first signs of life across the border. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Cash offers have been skyrocketing, as much as seven-fold, for holdout Nebraska landowners who are willing to sign quickly to allow the Keystone XL pipeline onto their property. ()

NATIONAL POST

* As the world outside sought to identify who or what is to blame for the fire that claimed the lives of 32 nursing-home residents, people of the village took refuge in their 158-year-old church Sunday for a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion. ()

* A California company is claiming a world first with a Canadian-invented product that pumps contaminated hospital rooms full of antiseptic vapour, theoretically reaching every nook and cranny and letting no bacteria live. The product is a possible solution for “terminal clean,” the exhaustive disinfection of a hospital room tainted by drug-resistant superbugs or other dangerous microbes. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* A weak January doesn’t necessarily mean tech stocks are bound to underperform this year, and analysts and fund managers think they are well positioned to benefit from a rebounding global economy. But following a year of outsized returns, valuations, a perennial concern in the tech sector, have once again become a source of worry. ()

* A majority of Canadian investors don’t realize how damaging rising interest rates can be to their retirement portfolios, a new poll from CIBC Asset Management has found. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.