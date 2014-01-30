PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Several prisoners shattered the teeth and broke the leg of Rob Ford's estranged brother-in-law in a jailhouse beating that was intended to keep him quiet about the Toronto mayor's abuse of alcohol and illegal drugs, it has been alleged in a lawsuit. (link.reuters.com/guc56v)

* On Wednesday night, 19-year-old Justin Bieber turned himself in at a Toronto police station and was charged with assault in connection with an attack on a local limousine driver. (link.reuters.com/huc56v)

Reports in the business section:

* Hunter Harrison's first full year in charge of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd brought a record annual profit, and the aggressive CEO has set a goal of boosting earnings by 30 percent in 2014. (link.reuters.com/juc56v)

* The Federal Reserve opted to stick with its plan to slowly wind down its stimulus program, a move that added anxiety to investors already rattled by turmoil in emerging markets. (link.reuters.com/muc56v)

NATIONAL POST

* Meredith Borowiec, a resident of Calgary who left three of her children in a dumpster, killing two, was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Wednesday. The mother of four left her first born in a dumpster next to her Calgary home. A second baby born a year later was similarly discarded. Neither body was ever found. Her third child was born in October, 2010. Borowiec, again, hid the child in the trash. But this time, the infant was rescued after its cries were overheard. (link.reuters.com/cuc56v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Sears Canada is laying off 624 employees, the second time in as many weeks the struggling retailer has announced cost-saving cuts to its workforce. (link.reuters.com/duc56v)

* After burning through his last set of aggressive objectives about two years ahead of schedule, Hunter Harrison said Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd needs a new five-year plan. The pace of change implemented at the railway is a victory over Harrison's detractors, who said his plans for CP were unrealistic, and a vindication for Bill Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management waged a messy battle to see Harrison instated as CEO nearly two years ago. (link.reuters.com/tuc56v) (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)