PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty is set to unveil on Tuesday a final phase of belt-tightening in a budget that is a prologue to balancing the books just ahead of an expected 2015 federal election, a feat the Tories hope will generate sufficient surplus cash to offer tax cuts and other inducements to voters. ()

* Wages are set to take center stage in a tough bargaining climate this year, as unionized workers push for better compensation after seeing pay increases ebb to a 16-year low. ()

Reports in the business section:

* After years of costly mistakes, Barrick Gold Corp and Kinross Gold Corp have ushered in an era of austerity in the gold sector, to be seen when Canadian miners report earnings this week. Investors are expecting gold producers to reduce their bullion reserves, write down more assets and record lower profits. ()

NATIONAL POST

* An Ontario university allowed a non-Muslim to enroll in the Huron College course, The Muslim Voice: Islamic Preaching, Public Speaking and Worship, but then kicked him out because they said they didn’t want to open the course to auditors. ()

* A Canadian businessman who served two and a half years of a nine-year prison sentence in Cuba on charges of bribery, tax evasion and “activities damaging to the economy” has abruptly returned to Canada. Sarkis Yacoubian, president of Tri-Star Caribbean import company, was expelled from Cuba and so, is not subject to transfer conditions that would require him to serve the rest of his sentence in Canada. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Most of the big North American gold miners report year-end results this week, and, thanks in part to the reserve issue, they could be a huge mess. ()

* Law firm Heenan Blaikie’s sudden demise is a much-needed wake-up call for Canadian law firms, which are chasing too little high-dollar business. ()