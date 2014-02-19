PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The head of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Hunter Harrison, called for an immediate ban of the type of older rail cars that exploded in the Lac-Megantic disaster and suggested that trains will become more attractive targets for terrorists if rail companies are forced to tell the public what dangerous goods they are carrying. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd says it’s “outraged” by a T-Mobile U.S. Inc offer aimed at luring some of its customers to the rival Apple Inc iPhone. BlackBerry’s new chief executive officer, John Chen, was referring to T-Mobile’s attempt to get some of its users to switch smartphones, a move that backfired and sent the wireless carrier scrambling to make good. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The fizz has gone out of the soft-drink business, forcing producers to search for alternative sources of revenue - but even some of those are showing limited growth potential. From Coca-Cola Co to PepsiCo Inc to private-label Cott Corp, soda makers are struggling with declining North American demand for their core carbonated drinks and counting more on other products to diversify and draw back customers.()

* The British Columbia government unveiled its tax regime for liquefied natural gas exports, providing an industry framework the province hopes will lead to an avalanche of new revenue. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Unrepentant and unafraid of new controversy, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford used a series of YouTube videos Tuesday to declare “war” on nearly half of Toronto’s city council and said he could see “no reason” for the city to fly the Pride flag during the Sochi Olympics. ()

* Yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc has apologized and revised its policy after some customers were banned from its online store after reselling products over the Internet. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The explosion of transportation of oil by rail has gone a long way to alleviate pipeline bottlenecks, but Canadian Pacific Railway boss Hunter Harrison is not convinced it has been a boon for his own industry. ()

* As the newspaper industry considers the merits of cutting certain unprofitable print publication dates, the owner of Quebec’s La Presse has struck a revised printing deal that gives it the option to publish less often. ()