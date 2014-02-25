PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 25

Feb 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said in an interview that Canada’s unemployment rate is too high and his government would try and do better at getting Canadians working again as part of commitments made by the Group of 20 countries at a summit over the weekend. ()

* Some of Quebec’s fine dining establishments will soon feature meats more commonly associated with bygone rural life after the province agreed to allow some of its most famous chefs to buy and sell hunted wild game. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Sun Life Financial Inc will move out of the Toronto tower that has been its head office for 30 years, a sign of what many real estate experts say is the slow migration of Canada’s biggest financial district. ()

* U.S. President Barack Obama has signaled he will make a decision about the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline before summer, allaying concerns that the administration would punt the controversial decision until after mid-term congressional elections in November. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Paul Godfrey, president and chief executive of Postmedia Network Canada Corp, is one of three new co-chairs of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party’s Toronto Leader’s Dinner. ()

* Under a directive imposed at the start of this influenza season, visitors to all British Columbia hospitals and long-term care facilities must don a mask if they have not been immunized. At least three hospitals in Ontario have implemented similar policies. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* BlackBerry Ltd appears poised to snatch Ford Motor Co’s in-car mobile technology business from Microsoft Corp , highlighting a unit where the Canadian company is the world leader, not playing catch up. ()

* National Bank of Canada, the country’s sixth-largest lender, said on Monday that its first-quarter profit rose 9 percent, driven by stronger wealth management and financial markets income. ()