PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 26

* The debate over the proposed overhaul of Canada’s elections laws will be confined to Parliament Hill, as the governing Conservatives and opposition New Democrats continue to spar over the changes. ()

* Ottawa’s auction of the 700-megahertz frequency sparked such a frenzy among wireless carriers that during some rounds, they placed bids totaling more than C$7 billion ($6.32 billion). ()

* The federal government’s plan to sign a free-trade agreement with South Korea has won the support of the Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association of Canada. ()

* Tim Hortons Inc is planning a big expansion, some of it in smaller spaces. The company said on Tuesday that it would open 800 restaurants in North America - 500 of those in Canada - and 220 in the Middle East as it targets compound annual profit-per-share growth of 11-13 percent in the next five years. ()

* Politicians have been trying to make the middle class out to be a poor huddled mass of declining fortunes, but Statistics Canada paints a different picture. The study, released on Tuesday, shows the median net worth of Canadian families jumped 44.5 percent to $243,800 in 2012, up from $168,700 in 2005. Over the past 15 years, the median net worth figure leaps 80 percent. ()

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper is hinting that the key Conservative campaign plank from the 2011 federal election that earned him a majority might not be pitched overboard after all. Income-splitting for couples with children under 18 was a $2.5-billion pledge during the last election - a Conservative promise that would kick in as soon as the government balanced the federal budget. ()

* Chief Executive John Chen is hoping that moving one step back will help BlackBerry Ltd take two steps winning back customers. Since taking over the embattled Waterloo, Ontario-based smartphone maker in November, Chen has made it clear the company must return to its roots if it hopes to restore its fortunes and rebound to profitability. ()

* Canadian shippers are bracing on Wednesday for a work stoppage at the Port Metro Vancouver by truck drivers protesting what they claim are long lineups, wait times and other “unfair” practices at the country’s busiest port. ()