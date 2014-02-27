FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 27
February 27, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Conservative government says it shut out opposition parties from a historic delegation to Ukraine because one leader made light of the crisis and the other “wouldn’t pick a side” at the outset of the political uprising. ()

* The federal government has ruled that the proposed New Prosperity copper-gold mine near Williams Lake cannot proceed, striking what could be a final nail into the project that has put the province of British Columbia at loggerheads with Ottawa. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Royal Bank of Canada’s latest quarterly results prove the lender can consistently make over C$2 billion ($1.80 billion). Now the country’s most profitable bank must demonstrate it can earn even more. ()

* One of the world’s biggest and most respected hedge funds predicts that Canada’s economy has a tough decade ahead of it. Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates says the country’s economy is just beginning a tough period of rebalancing. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Alberta is on track to record a C$1.4 billion surplus on day-to-day spending this year, but it will be C$8.5 billion in the hole on the capital side due to borrowing for new schools and roads. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Despite posting vastly lower sales than it expected in Canada, Target Corp expects its sales in this country to double this year over last, but it has a long way to go before hitting its longer-term forecast of C$6 billion. ()

