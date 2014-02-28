PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Long-simmering tension between Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and the city’s police chief reached a new level of animosity with the mayor daring Chief Bill Blair on Thursday to “arrest me.” ()

* With its flagship project rejected once more, Taseko Mines Ltd is refusing to throw in the towel, saying it will not give up its bid for a federal judicial review of what the company calls a flawed environmental report. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Bruce Power is working to secure the commitment from its two leading shareholders - TransCanada Corp and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System - for a 15-year, C$15 billion ($13.5 billion) project to refurbish six Candu reactors at its Lake Huron site. ()

* Amid signs of a cooling Canadian economy and slower personal borrowing, the country’s largest lenders are reporting stellar results, reviving memories of a recent earnings season when four of the Big Six banks reported record profits. ()

NATIONAL POST

* At the just-concluded Liberal national policy convention, a motion called for Australian-style gun control in Canada. This would see a huge number of guns seized from their owners in exchange for monetary compensation, and then destroyed. The motion was defeated, but that didn’t stop some Tory members of parliament from warning lawful gun owners that the Liberals are out to get them. ()

* Quebec’s Premier Pauline Marois says she doesn’t believe Quebec’s anglophone and allophone communities are living in a climate of insecurity despite a recent poll suggesting the contrary. The EKOS poll, conducted for CBC-Radio-Canada, suggested that 51 percent of anglophones surveyed had considered leaving Quebec in the past year. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* WestJet Airlines Ltd could bring in wide-body aircraft for in-house flying as soon as next year, the company disclosed to its pilots in a private presentation on Thursday. ()

* British Columbia’s finance minister says the government is taking West Coast liquefied natural gas investment “very seriously,” even as companies such as Royal Dutch Shell push back on the province’s 7 percent additional income tax on proposed LNG projects on the West Coast. ()