PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 5

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Ice-hockey team Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, a Canadian-Ukrainian, met with Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird and Kiev's ambassador to Canada on Tuesday regarding the crisis in Ukraine, making the rounds on what he describes as "some of the darkest days in the country's history."

* A safety enforcement blitz in British Columbia sawmills that triggered 13 stop-work orders in just three months shows that the forest industry and its regulators are not doing enough in response to two deadly mill explosions, the top union official representing mill workers said.

Reports in the business section:

* Chrysler Group LLC said it is moving forward with a major redevelopment of its Canadian operations, despite abruptly withdrawing its request for financial assistance from the federal and Ontario governments.

* Another round of stellar quarterly profits has provided Canadian banks with the ammunition they need to hunt for a new round of acquisitions. Three of the country's biggest six banks achieved record profits this quarter while five reported capital levels well in excess of regulatory requirements.

NATIONAL POST

* A fire-damaged navy supply ship could be headed for the scrap heap, leaving Canada with only one vessel to support its maritime force.

* Excluding law school graduates from working in Nova Scotia because they attended a university that prohibits same-sex intimacy would be discriminatory, the university's president told the province's bar society Tuesday.

FINANCIAL POST

* Automaker Chrysler Group LLC withdrew request for government aid for a planned $3.6 billion investment in its Ontario plants, saying the projects had became a "political football".

* TransCanada Corp filed a preliminary project description of its $12 billion Energy East oil pipeline with the federal regulator and said it will ask the next Quebec government to mandate a separate strategic environmental review for the project.