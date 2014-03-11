PRESS DIGEST- Canada-March 11

March 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Striking truckers choked off traffic almost entirely to Port Metro Vancouver on Monday after rejecting a back-to-work plan over the weekend, raising fears of price spikes if groceries and other goods sit on docks and waiting ships indefinitely. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Canada’s first free-trade pact with an Asian nation promises to offer beef farmers, salmon fishermen and whisky makers a new toehold in South Korea by sweeping away virtually all border taxes in coming years. But it fails to secure some of the protections sought by vocal opponents in the auto industry, who immediately said Ottawa gave away too much. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his South Korean counterpart announced early on Tuesday that the two countries have concluded a free-trade agreement that the Canadian government boasts will be a major boost for the country’s exporters in the fast-growing Asian market, but detractors fear will damage Ontario’s key economic auto industry. ()

* BlackBerry Ltd has sold its U.S. headquarters in Irving, Texas, to Brookfield Property Partners LP for an undisclosed amount, just months after the struggling smartphone maker announced it was selling the bulk of its Canadian real estate assets to shore up its cash position. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* HJ Heinz Co, the ketchup maker taken private by 3G Capital Inc and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc , paid Bernardo Hees $9.2 million in his first year as chief executive. ()

* Toronto-based Barrick Gold Corp unveiled a plan on Monday to sell roughly 41 million shares of African Barrick Gold Plc to institutional investors, or 13.5 percent of its holdings. ()