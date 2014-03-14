PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 14

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Sobeys Inc is focused on shaving costs to win a tough food fight, with plans to consolidate manufacturing and distribution operations, cut jobs in two regional offices and force suppliers to retroactively reduce their prices. ()

* Transport Canada is investigating a fatal car accident in Canada that it says appears to be linked to the same failure of General Motors Co ignition switches that led to 12 deaths in the United States. ()

Reports in the business section:

* PetroChina Co Ltd is close to securing government approval for a northern Alberta oil sands project, though a dispute with a native community that dragged the process out for months shows how the industry faces increasingly tough hurdles for new developments. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Passengers aboard a U.S. Airways flight were forced to evacuate the plane via its emergency slide after its nose gear collapsed on a runway at Philadelphia International Airport Thursday evening. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* E-book retailer Kobo Inc and Indigo Books & Music Inc are challenging the Canadian Competition Bureau’s deal with major e-book publishers that removed restrictions on retailer discounting, arguing Kobo would “suffer significant unrecoverable losses” and could allow Amazon to gain a “monopoly or near-monopoly on the supply of e-books in Canada.” ()

* Thirty-three years after it was discovered, and nine years after construction began, Cameco Corp has finally brought the much-anticipated Cigar Lake uranium mine into production. ()