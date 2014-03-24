FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 24
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Parti Quebecois is trying to bolster a faltering campaign with a new wedge issue on Quebec identity, accusing Ontarians and other Canadians from outside Quebec of trying to steal the provincial election. (link.reuters.com/rad87v)

* Leaders of Canadian companies operating in Russia are fearful that Western sanctions and Ottawa's overtly pro-Ukrainian position over Crimea will lead to a worsening business environment for them in Russia. (link.reuters.com/tad87v)

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Ltd Chief Executive John Chen has so far received relatively kind treatment from his company's long-suffering investors. There's growing evidence that investors have been willing to cut the company a little more slack these days, as it continues trying to pull off a difficult transition from a smartphone giant to a software and services provider. (link.reuters.com/vad87v)

NATIONAL POST

* An Ontario judge's decision to hand Iran's $7 million worth of state assets in Canada to victims of terrorism was branded "politically motivated" and of "no legal value" by the Islamic republic on the weekend. (link.reuters.com/bed87v)

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has been criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia on Ukraine and Crimea more sharply than any other leader of a major western country. (link.reuters.com/sed87v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Teen movie franchises are proving to be a very lucrative investment for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, which appears to have yet another multi-part epic hit on its hands. The studio, which was founded in Vancouver by mining magnate Frank Giustra, won the North American box office over the weekend with "Divergent," a film about a dystopian future where people are divided into factions based on human virtues. (link.reuters.com/qyd87v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)


