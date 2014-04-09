PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is calling on Ottawa to show greater leadership in getting Canada's natural resources to world markets, warning the country needs a federal persuader-in-chief to secure support for major projects or risk being outmanoeuvred by foreign rivals.

* Philippe Couillard, the newly elected Premier of Quebec said on Tuesday he will use Quebec Liberal Party's majority to revive a right-to-die bill, to draft a limited secular charter, to bring public finances under control and to ramp up infrastructure spending to boost the provincial economy.

Reports in the business section:

* Auto makers spent $17.6 billion around the world in 2013 to increase vehicle-making capacity, but not a dime of that money was invested in Canada. It's the third year in the past four that Canada has been shut out of investment in new plants or expansions that lead to increased production, according to an annual study done by the Office of Automotive and Vehicle Research at the University of Windsor.

NATIONAL POST

* The Quebec election severely rattled the incumbent Parti Quebecois on Monday, but Liberal premier-elect Philippe Couillard said the most significant shift in the province's politics occurred below the surface. "There was a realignment of the political forces in Quebec," he said.

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has added two more people on his re-election campaign - Ben Johnson, the disgraced sprinter who is best known for losing his 1988 Olympic gold medal in a doping scandal, and a cast member from the Trailer Park Boys known as the Greasy Caveman.

FINANCIAL POST

* Osisko Mining Corp Chief Executive Sean Roosen thinks Goldcorp Inc has internal problems to deal with. And he suspects that will prevent it from making another offer for his company and its giant Canadian Malartic mine in Quebec. Goldcorp launched a $2.8 billion hostile bid for Montreal-based Osisko in January.

* Quebec's Liberal premier-elect Philippe Couillard has buried the issue of sovereignty for the next four years. Now the markets will turn their attention to whether he can bring the province's listless economy back to life. The Liberals believe their financial program should boost Quebec's nominal GDP growth to reach the Canadian average of 4.5 percent over the next five years.