PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A major cybersecurity flaw called "Heartbleed" that exposes encrypted information to hackers has forced the Canada Revenue Agency to shut down its filing system and push back the deadline for online returns. The flaw has got major websites around the world to release software updates to patch a hole that leaves users' personal information vulnerable. (r.reuters.com/cek48v)

* Canada's embassy in Beijing has spent about $175,000 in the past two years to buy crates of high-end filters for its staff. Embassy officials are also looking at compensation for workers whose stays in China stand to permanently damage their health. (r.reuters.com/hek48v)

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Ltd's Chief Executive John Chen said the company might consider exiting its handset business if it remained unprofitable. Chen, who took over the struggling company in November, said BlackBerry was also looking to invest in regulated industries such as healthcare, and financial and legal services, all of which require highly secure communications. (r.reuters.com/mek48v)

NATIONAL POST

* Conservative Party of Canada's efforts to push the Fair Elections Act has run into controversy. The secrecy surrounding the act, the failure to consult in advance of its drafting, the curtailment of debate after, the supreme indifference to legitimate criticism - all under the chilling oversight of the Minister for Democratic Reform, Pierre Poilievre, would be enough to make anyone nervous. (r.reuters.com/sek48v)

* The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation may cut about 600 jobs as it grapples with a financial shortfall of $130 million to $150 million, according to a lobby group that watches the national broadcaster closely. (r.reuters.com/zek48v)

FINANCIAL POST

* "Heartbleed", a cybersecurity flaw that got major websites around the world to release software patches, went undetected for two years, according to one of the organizations that helped identify it. The bug leaves behind no trace when it is exploited and it may take years before the extent of this security breach is fully known. (r.reuters.com/kuk48v)

* Activist investor George Armoyan has called for the removal of Sherritt International Corp Chief Executive David Pathe. Armoyan said some Sherritt insiders, including former directors, have indicated to him that there is a vacuum of leadership at the company. (r.reuters.com/quk48v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)