PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* In a rare exercise of power, a Senate committee is pushing back against Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government by unanimously recommending changes to the Fair Elections Act, an overhaul of electoral law that is fiercely opposed by other parties. (r.reuters.com/nyc58v)

* Calgary MP Rob Anders lost the Conservative Party's nomination contest for the newly created riding of Calgary Signal Hill to former Progressive Conservative MLA Ron Liepert. (r.reuters.com/syc58v)

Reports in the business section:

* When the Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz leaves its key interest rate at 1 percent on Wednesday, it will be the 29th consecutive meeting that the central bank does nothing. If economists are right, the bank won't start raising rates again until the middle of next year. (r.reuters.com/cad58v)

NATIONAL POST

* Teams of volunteers in southern Ontario and Quebec were preparing for flooding with walls of sandbags on Sunday as they awaited heavy rain expected to hit parts of both provinces over the next several days. Environment Canada said parts of Ontario could get up to 75 millimetres of rain by early Tuesday, while upwards of 45 millimetres of rain was expected in southern and central Quebec. (r.reuters.com/dad58v)

* New Democratic Party Leader Tom Mulcair says with 18 months to go before the next election, he's focusing his party's sights on the federal government's Election Act overhaul, saying the hotly debated legislation should be the focus of the next campaign because it could undermine the rules of democracy. (r.reuters.com/jad58v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Enbridge Inc vowed to press on with its C$7.9 billion Northern Gateway pipeline through British Coumbia despite a vote Saturday that saw a majority of residents in Kitimat vote against the project. (r.reuters.com/qad58v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)