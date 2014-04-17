PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Pauline Marois held her final cabinet meeting as Premier of Quebec on Wednesday and is about to leave political life again, this time for good. It was the first time Marois spoke publicly since the Parti Quebecois' devastating April 7 election defeat. (r.reuters.com/pub68v)

* The man facing five murder charges in Calgary's worst mass killing was held at a forensic psychiatric facility on Wednesday to determine whether he was fit to navigate the legal system, although his lawyer said he was lucid and able to communicate. (r.reuters.com/qub68v)

Reports in the business section:

* As much of last year's record crop sits unsold, financially stretched Western Canadian grain farmers are scrambling to secure funding for the coming planting season. (r.reuters.com/wub68v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Liberals Party of Canada plans to name two ombudsmen to keep the peace in upcoming nomination battles for the 2015 election, as all three main parties struggle to balance their promises of open party contests with their desire to maintain some control. (r.reuters.com/zub68v)

* The blackout that plunged Toronto's entire west end into darkness Tuesday night appears to have been caused by little more than a power line installation error. On Wednesday, officials with Hydro One were reporting that a Toronto Hydro line was installed too close to one of its own high-voltage transmission lines. As a result, electricity was able to arc between the two cables and cause a short circuit that brought down huge sections of the Toronto grid. (r.reuters.com/gyb68v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Osisko Mining Corp's Chief Executive Sean Roosen has come out lashing at Canada's takeover process. "You've got a regulatory regime here that is set for predatory behaviour", Roosen said in an interview Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/jyb68v)

* Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says he has not ruled out a future cut to interest rates despite his belief that the global and Canadian recoveries are picking up steam and that disinflationary pressures appear to be waning. (r.reuters.com/kyb68v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)