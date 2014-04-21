FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 21
April 21, 2014

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A Toronto-area teenager who alleges repeated homophobic discrimination at his Catholic high school feels he is "winning" now that a rights tribunal is looking into his complaints. (r.reuters.com/cyn68v)

* Authorities in British Columbia are anxious to bring a Netherlands resident to a Canadian courtroom on cyberbullying charges in a teen suicide case, but legal experts say it's unclear when or even if they might get the chance. (r.reuters.com/byn68v)

Reports in the business section:

* Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp , the world's two largest gold producers, are still open to merger discussions and could rekindle talks ahead of Barrick's annual shareholder meeting on April 30 after negotiations hit a snag late last week and the companies decided to take a break. (r.reuters.com/gyn68v)

NATIONAL POST

* With more than half its ships and submarines being repaired, modernized or in a reduced state of readiness, the Royal Canadian Navy is acknowledging that it has hit the low point in availability of its vessels. (r.reuters.com/kyn68v)

* With Toronto city councillor Adam Vaughan emerging as a star candidate for the Liberal party in an upcoming by-election, the local riding association is stressing that the high-profile announcement was not yet a "coronation" for Vaughan. (r.reuters.com/hyn68v)

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian government demanded an answer immediately on the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline. It has now received a reply from the United States government that amounts to: Maybe next year. The project is now paralyzed for an indefinite period, with the U.S. administration on Friday announcing another delay in a process already beset by political and legal challenges. (r.reuters.com/xyn68v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)

