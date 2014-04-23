PRESS DIGEST- Canada- April 23

April 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A Calgary judge has ordered the suspect in the city's worst mass killing to undergo a 30-day psychological assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial for the stabbings that cut short five lives at an end-of-school celebration. (r.reuters.com/hac78v)

* Canada's food safety system is being pushed beyond its limits, warns the union representing federal food inspectors, which singles out Vancouver-area consumers as potentially the most at risk. (r.reuters.com/ryb78v)

Reports in the business section:

* Canada's middle class appears to be the richest in a new study of incomes in several big countries. The in-depth report which looks at about 20 nations, indicates that Canadians have bumped Americans out of the top spot they have long held. (r.reuters.com/qaz68v)

NATIONAL POST

* Ontario's Progressive Conservative Party leader Tim Hudak says he's hopeful that the Liberal victory in Quebec could mean a Tory victory in Ontario. Ontario could be going to the polls this spring if the minority Liberals cannot get at least one of the opposition parties to support their May 1 budget. The Tories have been itching for an election and have nominated candidates in 99 of the province's 107 ridings. (r.reuters.com/mac78v)

* Ottawa no longer considers the North Pacific population of humpback whales a threatened species, which lifts many legal protections for the whales' habitat. In an amendment released on Saturday in the latest Canada Gazette, the Environment Department says the status of humpback whales off the British Columbia coast has been upgraded from "threatened" to "species of special concern." (r.reuters.com/bec78v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Far from giving up on the Keystone XL pipeline to the United States, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Tuesday Canada would keep the issue alive with the Obama administration despite a further delay of the U.S. decision on whether to approve it. (r.reuters.com/hec78v)

* Botox-maker Allergan Inc facing a hostile takeover play from the formidable duo of acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor Bill Ackman, could still see a Big Pharma white knight step in but the odds are stacked against it, analysts say. (r.reuters.com/dec78v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)