PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 29

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Harper government has hired two agencies with relatively little experience in elections monitoring to organize hundreds of Canadian observers for next month's Ukrainian presidential vote. The government has hired the Forum of Federations and CUSO International to replace its longtime Ukraine election partner, the non-governmental organization Canadem. (link.reuters.com/jan88v)

* Ottawa is relenting to external pressure and now promising to speed up the release of a "public report" on the fighter jets pegged to replace Canada's fleet of CF-18s. The document, which has been put together for widespread release, lists the risks and benefits of the four fighter jets that were involved in an "options analysis" overseen by the Canadian Forces. (link.reuters.com/guq42v)

Reports in the business section:

* A spat between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp erupted into a public war of words, with the companies accusing each other of ruining their $13-billion (U.S.) merger. Barrick said its American rival reneged on their deal and tried to change key provisions, including the location of the head office in Toronto. Newmont disagreed with Barrick's version and faulted the Canadian company's incoming chairman John Thornton for not being constructive. (link.reuters.com/xym88v)

* Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's coming leadership shuffle spotlights the need for boards of directors to devote more resources to the crucial task of succession planning, governance experts say. (link.reuters.com/zym88v)

NATIONAL POST

* After some tough years of spending restraints, Canada's economy is soon expected to return to normal levels of growth and possibly get back to budget surpluses ahead of schedule. (link.reuters.com/gan88v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Quebecor Inc announced the second surprise change of its leader in little more than a year Monday, leaving the distinct impression of an organization in flux. The Montreal-based telecom and media company cited health reasons for Robert Dépatie's resignation as president and chief executive less than a year after he took over from Pierre Karl Péladeau. (link.reuters.com/guq42v)

* Premier Kathleen Wynne is promising to create a $2.5-billion fund aimed at keeping businesses in Ontario. Details are scant, but officials say companies would be able to apply for government grants. (link.reuters.com/guq42v) (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)