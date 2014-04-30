PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 30

April 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario budget is likely to increase taxes on tobacco, aviation fuel and high-income earners, according to a document provided to The Canadian Press by a source outside the Liberal government. The document says the Liberals will phase in a 4 cent per-litre tax hike on aviation fuel over four years, restrict tax credits for large corporations and stop construction companies from claiming fuel tax exemption. (r.reuters.com/bex88v)

Reports in the business section:

** Twitter Inc is finding it hard to deliver on its promise to become a technology company with mass appeal. Over the first quarter, the number of active users grew to 255 million, expanding 5.8 percent. That's an improvement over the growth rate in the previous quarter, but it's still not fast enough to please investors. (r.reuters.com/pex88v)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto's socialite Nancy Tsai, accused of stealing millions of dollars from an elderly friend suffering dementia, may avoid the charges against her because the victim has died. (r.reuters.com/qex88v)

** A Muslim relief organization accused by federal auditors of sending almost $15 million to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has been raided by the police. Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams raided International Relief Fund for the Afflicted and Needy's head office and seized an "extensive amount" of evidence. (r.reuters.com/zex88v)

FINANCIAL POST

** Stephen Poloz, governor of Bank of Canada, told the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday that Canadian exporters are falling behind their global competitors as they struggle to recapture business lost since the recession. Trade in dollar terms is down between $35 billion and $40 billion from where it should be under normal market conditions. (r.reuters.com/pux88v)

** Petronas' ambition to assemble a consortium to build a natural gas export project on the West Coast received a major boost on Tuesday after China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) acquired a 15 percent stake in the development. The deal includes a 20-year contract to purchase 1.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas per year. (r.reuters.com/vux88v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)