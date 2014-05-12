PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Progressive Conservative leader Tim Hudak and his entourage were ejected by Toronto Transit Commission officers for failing to clear an event with the transit agency. Toronto Transit Commission bans any kind of political campaigning in the subway system. (r.reuters.com/wuc39v)

* The federal Justice Department has chopped $1.2 million from its research budget, and is tightening control to ensure future legal research is better aligned with the government's law-and-order agenda. The budget cut on April 1 this year represents about 20 percent of research spending, and arises from deficit-cutting measures first set out in the 2012 budget. (r.reuters.com/zuc39v)

Reports in the business section:

* Oxford Properties Group has quietly sold a 65,000 acre swath of land on the Ottawa River. The property, known as Kenauk, is roughly halfway between Ottawa and Montreal and contains more than 70 private lakes. It has the potential to become a new cottage country. (r.reuters.com/cyc39v)

NATIONAL POST

* The provincial government paid Calgary police more than $600,000 to provide added protection to then premier Alison Redford after she raised concerns about short-staffing and security incidents with the Alberta Sheriffs. The arrangement continued until Redford's resignation in March, despite the sheriffs stating in mid-2013 that they were ready to resume full control of her in Calgary. (r.reuters.com/fyc39v)

* The Quebec government is calling on Ottawa to lift the ban on restaurants hiring temporary foreign workers. The province's immigration minister Kathleen Weil is scheduled to meet with her federal counterpart Chris Alexander on Monday. Dave McMahon, spokesman for Weil, said Quebec is worried the freeze will hurt the province's restaurant industry, especially during the busy summer months. (r.reuters.com/kyc39v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's job market continued its volatile trend in April, shedding 28,900 positions when most analysts had expected a moderate gain. The unemployment rate remained at 6.9 percent last month, Statistics Canada said on Friday. (r.reuters.com/myc39v)

* A Quebec Superior Court judge has declared that although the secrecy of information and correspondence exchanged between federally regulated firms with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions is protected by statutory obligation, the courts can still compel their disclosure in a lawsuit. The decision, if upheld, could have a chilling effect on what financial institutions confide to regulars. (r.reuters.com/nyc39v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)