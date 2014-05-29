PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A promising Canadian stroke drug has received a rare waiver of consent that allows Toronto paramedics to use the drug on patients without their permission. (r.reuters.com/qaw69v)

* Canadians are "stupid" and post far too much information online, a former head of the national electronic spying agency says, leaving the country with "long ways to go" in protecting personal information in an Internet era. (r.reuters.com/waw69v)

Reports in the business section:

* Bank of Nova Scotia has settled on a plan to unload the majority of its stake in asset manager CI Financial , opting to sell shares directly to public investors by way of a bought deal. The bank is selling 72 million shares at C$31.60 each, amounting to a total deal size of about C$2.3 billion, making it one of the largest public offerings in Canada. (r.reuters.com/rew69v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian government is in the process of hammering out a comprehensive new agreement on internal trade with the provinces, aimed at lowering barriers estimated to cost the country C$50 billion a year. (r.reuters.com/tew69v)

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is not ruling out teaming up with the New Democratic Party to form a government if the Progressive Conservatives win the most seats in the provincial election, but fall short of a majority. (r.reuters.com/cuw69v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Shares in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, Canada's largest initial public offering in more than a decade, start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. It will be a C$1.46 billion debut closely watched by the company, a spinoff from Encana Corp, investors who bought the 52 million shares being offered, and by lead underwriters. (r.reuters.com/nuw69v)

* Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's largest rail carrier, said on Wednesday that it was exceeding grain-shipment levels mandated earlier this year by the Canadian government despite a record crop that has squeezed available transportation and infrastructure. (r.reuters.com/quw69v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)