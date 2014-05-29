FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 29
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* A promising Canadian stroke drug has received a rare waiver of consent that allows Toronto paramedics to use the drug on patients without their permission. (r.reuters.com/qaw69v)

* Canadians are "stupid" and post far too much information online, a former head of the national electronic spying agency says, leaving the country with "long ways to go" in protecting personal information in an Internet era. (r.reuters.com/waw69v)

Reports in the business section:

* Bank of Nova Scotia has settled on a plan to unload the majority of its stake in asset manager CI Financial , opting to sell shares directly to public investors by way of a bought deal. The bank is selling 72 million shares at C$31.60 each, amounting to a total deal size of about C$2.3 billion, making it one of the largest public offerings in Canada. (r.reuters.com/rew69v)

NATIONAL POST

* The Canadian government is in the process of hammering out a comprehensive new agreement on internal trade with the provinces, aimed at lowering barriers estimated to cost the country C$50 billion a year. (r.reuters.com/tew69v)

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is not ruling out teaming up with the New Democratic Party to form a government if the Progressive Conservatives win the most seats in the provincial election, but fall short of a majority. (r.reuters.com/cuw69v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Shares in PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, Canada's largest initial public offering in more than a decade, start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday. It will be a C$1.46 billion debut closely watched by the company, a spinoff from Encana Corp, investors who bought the 52 million shares being offered, and by lead underwriters. (r.reuters.com/nuw69v)

* Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's largest rail carrier, said on Wednesday that it was exceeding grain-shipment levels mandated earlier this year by the Canadian government despite a record crop that has squeezed available transportation and infrastructure. (r.reuters.com/quw69v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.