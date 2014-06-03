PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The union representing Ontario's provincial police has released two ads targeting Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Hudak, a first in its 60-year history. The 15-second TV ads feature a voice-over saying Hudak will tear up the union's contracts, which would lead to "labor strife and extensive litigation." (r.reuters.com/wyt79v)

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper will leave for Europe this week to discuss the fate of Ukraine. However, he will be dogged by questions over why Ottawa has failed to finalize a multibillion-dollar free-trade agreement Canada and the European Union announced more than seven months ago. (r.reuters.com/bav79v)

Reports in the business section:

* Sotheby's International Realty Canada is planning to double its presence in Calgary, a testament to the growing number of luxury properties that are selling in the city. Sotheby's opened its first office in Calgary less than two years ago, with about 20 real estate agents. It now wants to grow its team to close to 60 people. (r.reuters.com/cav79v)

NATIONAL POST

* Cities across Canada have launched an effort to preserve door-to-door mail delivery, even as the first cuts loom this fall. Canada Post announced last December that it would phase out door-to-door delivery, bringing in annual savings of $500 million. Since then, over 70 municipalities have joined together in opposing the measure. (r.reuters.com/vav79v)

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper ignored the federal government selection committee's nominee Lisa Campbell and chose Daniel Therrien as the next privacy commissioner. National Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair has sent a letter to the government warning that Therrien will face conflicts since he helped establish controversial information-sharing arrangements with the United States that the previous privacy commissioner criticized. (r.reuters.com/bev79v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada and Mexico are working together to boost oil and gas production. A high-level delegation from Mexico was in Calgary on Monday to invite Canadian companies to take advantage of its sweeping energy reforms. (r.reuters.com/gev79v)

* Sentry Investments Inc has launched a proxy fight to overhaul Timmins Gold Corp's board, a relatively unique situation that experts believe could become more common in the future. Sentry said it is calling for change after Vancouver-based Timmins ignored shareholder requests to allow potential acquirers to conduct due diligence. (r.reuters.com/pev79v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)