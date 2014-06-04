PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 4

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper has chosen Clément Gascon, a widely respected, conservative-minded judge from the Quebec Court of Appeal, for a seat on the Supreme Court of Canada. The Prime Minister's Office said it had promised to fill the position as quickly as possible and did not want to delay it. The appointment is effective next Monday. The job has been vacant since Morris Fish of Quebec retired at the end of August. (r.reuters.com/jec89v)

* Pipeline company Plains Midstream Canada has been fined $1.3 million after pleading guilty to two spills that sent a total of nearly five million litres of oil into Alberta rivers and wetlands. (r.reuters.com/ruc89v)

Reports in the business section:

* A massive catch of lobster in parts of Nova Scotia has stuffed the holding tanks of dealers, causing them to halt purchases and idle the fishermen who are worried about plunging prices for Canada's most valuable seafood export. (r.reuters.com/tec89v)

NATIONAL POST

* Ahmed Sayed Abassi, a former Quebec graduate who was arrested in New York last year following an investigation into an alleged Al-Qaeda plot to derail a Toronto-bound passenger train, pleaded guilty to two counts of immigration fraud on Tuesday. (r.reuters.com/juc89v)

* Bruce Montague, a northwestern Ontario gunsmith who protested against Canada's firearms licensing regime by letting his own permit slip, has lost his challenge of Canada's criminal forfeiture laws. The Ontario Court of Appeal has ruled against Montague's challenge of the Criminal Code's automatic forfeiture provisions, under which a judge had ordered most of his "arsenal" - 200 items including dynamite, submachine guns, sawn off shotguns etc - should become the property of Ontario. (r.reuters.com/fuc89v)

FINANCIAL POST

* A majority of British Columbians want Prime Minister Stephen Harper to reject or delay Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline amid concern the project could lead to oil spills, a Bloomberg-Nanos poll shows. (r.reuters.com/muc89v)

* The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said there were 3,286 sales last month in Greater Vancouver across the Multiple Listing Service, up from 2,882 sales recorded in May 2013. Sales jumped 7.7 percent from 3,050 in April, 2014. (r.reuters.com/puc89v)