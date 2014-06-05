PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Heavily armed Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers searched through the night for a gunman suspected of killing three mounted police personnel and wounding two others in Moncton, New Brunswick, as police asked residents in a large section of the city to stay indoors. (r.reuters.com/nyj89v)

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford breached public trust when he and his brother, Councillor Doug Ford, helped a prominent printing firm lobby city staff for contracts without disclosing that the Ford family label company was also trying to do business with the printing firm, said Mr. Ford's two main rivals in the municipal election. (r.reuters.com/hak89v)

Reports in the business section:

* May appears to have been a relatively strong month for Canadian housing sales, based on preliminary data released by local real estate boards. Many banks had mortgage promotions during the month in an effort to lure home buyers off the sidelines as unusually frigid weather kept activity down in the early months of the year. (r.reuters.com/syj89v)

NATIONAL POST

* The family of a pregnant American woman, who went missing in Afghanistan in late 2012 with her Canadian husband, received two videos last year in which the couple asked the U.S. government to help free them from Taliban captors, The Associated Press has learned. (r.reuters.com/vyj89v)

* Salman Ashrafi, a suicide bomber who attacked an Iraqi army base last November, was a Calgary business analyst and had disappeared after his wife divorced him, friends said on Wednesday amid rising concerns about the flow of Canadians to overseas terror groups. (r.reuters.com/wyj89v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Torontonians who can barely wrap their minds around a housing market where $1 million is the average price for a detached home might want to take notice of a new fast-approaching benchmark. Data released by the Toronto Real Estate Board on Wednesday shows there were 461 detached home sales for more than $2-million through its Multiple listing Service system in the first five months of the year. (r.reuters.com/zyj89v)

* Maple Leaf Foods Inc Chief Executive Michael McCain put takeover speculation to rest on Wednesday as industry watchers eye the U.S. bidding war currently under way for Hillshire Brands Co. (r.reuters.com/bak89v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)