PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Manulife Financial Corp is acquiring the Canadian operations of Britain’s Standard Life Plc in a C$4-billion deal that builds both insurers’ wealth businesses and boosts Manulife’s presence in Quebec. (bit.ly/1vQZpCg)

** Premier Christy Clark wants British Columbia teachers to suspend their strike and return to the bargaining table - though her attempt to bridge the divide was quickly rebuffed, and a comment about teachers’ massage-benefit demands only drew the union’s ire. Clark said teachers need to come to the table with a realistic proposal. (bit.ly/1oGz5SF)

** Stephen Holyday, the son of former Toronto deputy mayor Doug Holyday, is putting his name on the ballot for the seat once held by his father in Ward 3. Holyday, a manager with the Ontario Ministry of Energy and a long-time Etobicoke resident, registered on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1unpm9w)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian engineering firm WSP Global Inc is buying New York City-based infrastructure specialist Parsons Brinckerhoff in a potentially transformative $1.35 billion deal as it pushes to bulk up amid continued industry consolidation. (bit.ly/1qqnAE7)

** The Nova Scotia government will introduce a legislation this fall to prohibit high-volume hydraulic fracturing for onshore shale gas. The ban is not directed at offshore energy developments. (bit.ly/1CsWOjz)

** Doctors at a major Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, violated the law by unilaterally imposing a do-not-resuscitate order on an elderly patient against his family’s wishes, an appeal board has ruled in an extraordinary clash over end-of-life care. Douglas DeGuerre died from cardiac arrest, as his daughter, Joy Wawryzyniak, frantically tried to convince medical staff to save him, and health workers declined to help the severely ill war veteran. (bit.ly/1qqmd8v)

** Antonio Accurso, the construction magnate at the center of corruption and collusion allegations in Quebec, acknowledged Wednesday two members of the Rizzuto crime family were among the contacts he amassed over his decades in business.(bit.ly/1CsTViW) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)