PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Much of the local television programming that Canadians cherish won't survive without a new revenue stream for broadcasters, BCE Inc is warning, while pleading with the federal TV regulator to be measured in its efforts to boost consumer choice. On Wednesday, a phalanx of executives from Bell Media, which is owned by BCE, spent more than five hours arguing the company's case on a range of issues at Let's Talk TV, a regulatory hearing exploring a sprawling list of proposals that could dramatically reshape the TV landscape in Canada. (bit.ly/1nNp07d)

** The Canadian government will announce on Thursday that it is lowering Employment Insurance premiums in an effort to boost hiring at a time of sluggish job growth - the first of an expected series of tax cuts as Ottawa moves out of deficit and prepares to face voters in next year's federal election. (bit.ly/1rXzrwf)

** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has been admitted to hospital with a tumour, throwing his high-profile re-election efforts into question with the months-long campaign in its final stretch. (bit.ly/1qMm9Pn)

NATIONAL POST

** With the recent spate of disappointing Canadian economic data, momentum is growing for a new round of bearish bets on the Canadian dollar's fall, particularly as the American economy - and with it, the U.S. dollar - gains greater strength relative to Canada. (bit.ly/1whUE4Q)

** After being expelled from Germany and banned from the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, Canadian Muslim preacher Bilal Philips was detained in the Philippines on Wednesday for "inciting and recruiting people to conduct terrorist activities." (bit.ly/1squAlj)

** Parks Canada's underwater archaeologists return to the Arctic on Thursday with their diving equipment, hoping to reach out and touch the wreck of a Franklin expedition ship before the ice moves in. The divers urgently want to answer some pressing questions before summer ends and ice prevents further exploration. (bit.ly/YzqSed) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)