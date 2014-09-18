PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Ontario government faces a potential bill of C$400 million ($364 million) to bail out U.S. Steel Canada Inc pensioners if the steel maker’s pension plans are not restructured, the company’s chief executive, Michael McQuade, warned in a court filing. (bit.ly/1ASPOsJ)

** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, the controversial leader who captured international headlines for his admitted drug use and the devotion of his Ford Nation supporters, has been diagnosed with a malignant tumour in his abdomen identified as liposarcoma by the senior doctor in charge of his care. (bit.ly/1wr0dLB)

** More than 40,000 teachers will vote on Thursday on whether to accept a tentative six-year deal with the province of British Columbia. The agreement, reached between the provincial government and the B.C. Teachers’ Federation early Tuesday morning, remains emotional for many educators, coming after five weeks of cancelled classes and all of summer school lost to one of the longest strikes in years. (bit.ly/1meumxb)

NATIONAL POST

** Monday’s New Brunswick election is quickly becoming a debate on Canada’s most restrictive abortion laws. Rookie Liberal leader Brian Gallant, whose party has advocated easing access to abortion but has himself tried to walk a fine line on the issue, was forced this week to address it head-on. (bit.ly/1ucdWEh)

** Quebecor Inc said it is open to joining forces with investors in Wind Mobile SA as the media company feels out potential partners for an effort to expand its wireless footprint across Canada. (bit.ly/1BP8jRi)

** Statistics Canada published its latest population projections on Wednesday. According to the report, Canada’s population is projected to continue growing over the next 50 years. Under a medium-growth scenario, the population - 35.2 million in 2013 - is projected to reach 43.5 million in 2028 and 51 million in 2063. (bit.ly/1p28v7E)