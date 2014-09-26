PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Just hours before Canada and the European Union release the long-awaited final text of a free trade pact, German officials visiting Ottawa delivered a blunt and unwelcome message: The deal must be changed. Senior German official Uwe Beckmeyer said sections of the deal allowing private companies to sue governments must be changed before Germany will support the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (bit.ly/YhdlHo)

** Ontario will slash the number of government agencies and end duplication in the public sector as it struggles to eliminate deficit in three years. These plans were laid out Thursday in Premier Kathleen Wynne's mandate letter to Deputy Premier Deb Matthews, who is directing the government's budget-cutting efforts. (bit.ly/1riT6Wl)

** Norway's Statoil ASA has shelved a multibillion-dollar oil sands project, blaming rising construction costs and repeated delays in new export pipelines that would boost the value of Canadian heavy crude oil. Statoil said it halted plans for the steam-driven northern Alberta development, called Corner, for at least three years. About 70 jobs will be cut. (bit.ly/1qBrBky)

NATIONAL POST

** Any expansion of Canada's role in the war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Al-Sham that would involve direct combat such as air strikes would be brought to Parliament for a vote, Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird said Thursday. (bit.ly/1ro3zgW)

** International free trade and capitalism offer a path to world peace, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Thursday in his first address to the United Nation's General Assembly since 2010. (bit.ly/1Bfh9Fz)

** Porter Airlines' chief executive said the decision to sell the passenger terminal at Toronto's city center airport was an alternative to going public as the company continued to hunt for new sources of capital more than four years after shelving plans for an initial public offering. (bit.ly/1uteTvO) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)