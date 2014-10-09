PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Brian Cornell, the new chief executive officer of Target Corp, is taking a hands-on approach to fixing the company's problems in Canada, making regular trips to check stores here as he heads into the all-important holiday season. (bit.ly/1CXeT8N)

** The Canadian government is preparing to alter copyright law so politicians can use news footage and other journalistic content for attack ads and campaign spots without asking broadcasters or publishers for permission. (bit.ly/1vSRvXT)

** The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Security Intelligence Service have redeployed investigators to track nearly 100 foreign fighters and would-be terrorists as part of the government's attempts to crack down on supporters of such groups as Islamic State in Canada and abroad, federal officials said. (bit.ly/1tEb01I)

** Stakeholders have approved a controversial but essential step in U.S. Steel Canada Inc's bankruptcy protection process, allowing the company to move ahead with a restructuring that could result in the sale of its Canadian operations. An agreement was reached Wednesday on a $185 million loan that will allow the company to continue operations during the restructuring process. The loan will come from U.S. Steel Canada's parent company, United States Steel Corp. (bit.ly/1sgFsDH)

** A new poll commissioned by an assisted-dying advocacy group, Dying with Dignity Canada, suggests Canadians overwhelmingly support changing the law to allow Dr. Brett Belchetz, a Toronto based emergency physician, to perform what would now be punishable by up to 14 years in prison - actively help a dying patient kill himself. (bit.ly/1vOAlcZ)

** Dozens of police officers aided by two cadaver dogs scoured a rural area north of Toronto on Wednesday in hopes of solving the abiding mystery of just what happened to Nicole Morin, a girl last seen in her bathing suit on her way to go swimming with a friend 29 years ago. (bit.ly/1sgFbAH)