PRESS DIGEST-Canada- Oct 10

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Newly released details on the temporary foreign worker program reveal that only a handful of public servants - and for many years none at all - were assigned to investigate whether employers were following the rules. Records show that it was not until 2010 that the federal government assigned staff to monitor the program and investigate potential violations. (bit.ly/1yfBi16)

** Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, a major Toronto hospital whose fledgling medical-tourism program is being closely watched across the country has now treated eight international patients who paid a total of $300,000 in fees - but just 5 percent of that money is being re-invested in care for Canadians. (bit.ly/1slsswG)

** Foreign live-in caregivers are concerned the federal government will introduce legislative changes that could make it harder for nannies to become permanent residents. They demand that caregivers be granted permanent residency upon arrival in Canada. (bit.ly/1sjypsE)

** After a sun-singed jacket, some software glitches and more than a year with blue construction fence around a beautification project, Calgary city officials have removed a C$559,000 art sculpture from in front of a northeast Calgary recreation centre, unsure it can be fixed. (bit.ly/1sjLouj)

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday the government is planning to give police and national security agencies "additional tools" that would make it easier to monitor threats, as well as charge and prosecute people planning to carry out attacks on Canadian soil. (bit.ly/1xxdNxn)

** Albertans paid nearly $1 million to add luxury upgrades to the so-called sky palace apartment atop Edmonton's Federal Building, the Wildrose party alleged on Thursday. Details obtained by the opposition through a freedom of information request show 96 change orders to the 11th floor worth nearly $2.1 million. (bit.ly/1yfI3jJ) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)