PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 14

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** As clinical trials begin on a Canadian Ebola vaccine, the country's top public health officials are set to discuss whether to strengthen their strategy for preventing or containing an Ebola case after an American nurse fell ill despite efforts to prevent spread of the virus. (bit.ly/1vq0tNx)

** TransCanada Corp faces a rough ride in Central Canada over its proposed C$11 billion ($9.78 billion) Energy East pipeline as industrial users and natural-gas distribution companies warn they'll be short-changed by the company's plan to switch the pipeline to gas from oil. (bit.ly/1z6IBd8)

** Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford is defending his management record at his family label business, contending sales are up and all of the firm's divisions are profitable. During the campaign, the one-term councillor has pointed to his experience as president of Deco Labels and Tags as evidence he is best qualified to manage the public purse. (bit.ly/1w3Wm6J)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has reportedly approached CSX Corp about a tie-up, but a merger of two major North American railroads has virtually no hope of getting a green light from regulators, according to several analysts. (bit.ly/1w5tHA5)

** The subject of a massive police manhunt in southern British Columbia after an exchange of gunfire in the tiny community of Slocan last week is dead, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said late Monday. Police say Peter DeGroot was discovered Monday afternoon in the vicinity of the community in British Columbia's West Kootenay region, but they refused to disclose whether further shots were fired. (bit.ly/1sB96lW)

** John Tory received a key endorsement in a campaign dominated by transit issues when federal Transport Minister Lisa Raitt on Monday became the latest Conservative MP to back his bid for Toronto mayor. (bit.ly/1w3YRGb)