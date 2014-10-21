PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Conservative government is weighing changes to its key income-splitting promise that would respond to critics who say the tax cut would mostly benefit well-off Canadians. Conservative sources say the notion of capping access to the tax cut so that it is less available to higher-income Canadians is under consideration. (bit.ly/1tHGauZ)

** A company's willingness to become a sponsor of the 2015 Toronto's Pan American/Parapan Games will be considered in the awarding of a new security contract, according to a request for proposals document issued by the TO2015 organizing committee. (bit.ly/1t7wnh5)

** Canada is looking at slapping duties on iconic U.S. products ranging from California wine to ketchup after the World Trade Organization found the country's meat-labelling laws offside for a third time in five years. (bit.ly/ZEewRC)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is once again accused of breaking city rules after he was kicked out of three advance polling stations late last week. (bit.ly/10hmCRm)

** Evan Siddall, the president of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, acknowledges that there may be a "data gap" when it comes to the degree of foreign ownership in the marketplace, as debate swirls over whether overseas buyers are inflating house prices in markets like Vancouver and Toronto. (bit.ly/1yTR7Lj)

** Questions from the progressive conservatives about the possible sale of public assets and a government loan to a charity to expand a medical research center dominated the return of the Ontario legislature on Monday. (bit.ly/1whwWmZ) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)