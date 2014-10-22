PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The British Columbia Liberal government introduced legislation on Tuesday that slashed its proposed rate for a liquefied natural gas income tax, and adds tax incentives for LNG companies, meaning the province is now banking on a smaller flow of revenue. (bit.ly/ZMZqJU)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper is expected to announce a four-year funding commitment for the Global Partnership for Education, an organization whose work Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai strongly supports. The exact amount is unknown but advocates have been calling for at least C$120 million. (bit.ly/1DzDYa0)

** More than 68,000 British Columbia Hydro customers were without electricity early on Wednesday because of a storm lashing the province with heavy rain and strong winds. (bit.ly/1yjlGam)

NATIONAL POST

** With less than a week to go until the municipal election, John Tory's campaign says it has raised C$2.19 million over the last eight months. (bit.ly/129WMiM)

** Taseko Mines Ltd claims the federal government acted unlawfully in pushing its British Columbia copper project off the rails. Taseko will appear in a federal court in Vancouver on Wednesday to argue that its two judicial review applications to Ottawa should be combined into one civil lawsuit seeking damages. (bit.ly/1rqaaEj)

** Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has become the third Canadian bank to issue non-viable contingent capital in the form of subordinated debentures. When the markets opened on Tuesday, the bank announced that it planned to raise C$1 billion of Basel III-compliant 10-year 3 percent debentures. (bit.ly/1w84tma) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)