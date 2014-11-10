PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Stephen Harper, Barack Obama and the leaders of 10 other countries bordering the Pacific Ocean have announced they are nearing a major agreement to liberalize trade between their economies - an agreement expected to eclipse the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in importance for Canada. (bit.ly/1xqPzql)

** Federal authorities have taken steps to impose 'preventive' conditions on two suspected extremists in Canada as security officials resort to an array of seldom-used legal methods to fight domestic terrorism. (bit.ly/10KJcRF)

** Photo-sharing service Instagram, owned by Facebook Inc , is bringing advertising to its Canadian users, starting on Monday. (bit.ly/1uRQP6u)

NATIONAL POST

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper met current China President Xi Jinping on Sunday for the first time in private, and raised "every single" issue in the areas of "consular issues, human rights, governance, the rights of minorities", including the case of Kevin and Julia Garratt, a Canadian couple imprisoned in China since August without charge on suspicion of espionage. (bit.ly/1tSMz3t)

** Last week's federal government announcement contained various measures that will put more money into the hands of families with kids under the age of 18. While much of the attention and discussion has focused on the "income splitting" proposal, there were a few other measures of some significance, such as family tax cut credit, enhanced universal child care benefit and child care expenses. (bit.ly/1qzRp2b)

** One person is dead and at least eight injured following a collision between a public transit bus and a car in west-end Toronto. (bit.ly/1u0CNhi) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)