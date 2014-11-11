FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11
November 11, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Security is being hiked to unprecedented levels for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, with dignitaries and a large crowd expected to pay their respects three weeks after a soldier was killed at the site. (bit.ly/10V2Ria)

** Canadian crude producers are being cushioned from falling global prices by a drop in the loonie and narrower discounts for heavy oil shipped to key U.S. markets. (bit.ly/1u65LMW)

NATIONAL POST

** The union representing Toronto's transit workers is seeking to make transit funding a key issue in the upcoming federal election, challenging the leaders of all three major political parties to "get out of your limos and get on the bus." (bit.ly/1ExmX0E)

** People coming to Canada from Ebola-affected countries - including returning health-care workers - will need to undergo a more formal 21-day monitoring period, the federal government announced Monday. And some will be told to stay at home for the duration of that time. (bit.ly/1swA9dV)

** Canadian heavy oil strengthened the most in more than a month after Imperial Oil Ltd shut operations at its Kearl oil sands project. (bit.ly/1uYj1o0) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
