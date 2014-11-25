PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 25

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** The federal and Ontario governments should establish an automotive investment board headed by an experienced auto executive as a means of winning new vehicle assembly plants, which have gone almost entirely to Mexico and the southern U.S. states in recent years. That recommendation was made to federal Industry Minister James Moore and Ontario Economic Development Minister Brad Duguid at a meeting Monday of the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC). (bit.ly/1HE14iW)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper used a campaign-style event in Southwestern Ontario to unveil C$5.8 billion ($5.13 billion) in infrastructure projects - public works spending on everything from museums to small-craft harbors that should be creating jobs by the time an expected 2015 election takes place. (bit.ly/1yaKxi4)

** Already taking heavy flak from business groups over its tough anti-corruption rules, Ottawa faces a new threat - a possible showdown with key trading partners. Canada risks being hit with a World Trade Organization challenge and NAFTA investor lawsuits over its threat to bar some companies from selling to the government for up to 10 years, warns a report commissioned by the Canadian Council of Chief Executives (CCCE) and delivered to federal officials. (bit.ly/11SLTBe)

** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp said Monday its latest analytical research tool shows there is no housing bubble forming in the residential market. But the Crown corporation warned builders in some markets - notably Toronto and Montreal - to keep a close eye on construction to make sure they are not building for demand that does not materialize. (bit.ly/1y7ete2)

** The premiers of Canada's two biggest oil-producing provinces said the escalating debate over the Energy East pipeline should not be turned into an inquiry into total oil field emissions. (bit.ly/11s7hNK)

** Ontario is moving to regulate the sale of electronic cigarettes, ban all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, and mandate calorie counts on restaurant menus. The Liberal government wants to treat e-cigarettes just like tobacco cigarettes, which means a total ban on sales to youth and on using them in restaurants and public buildings. (bit.ly/11s6AUO)