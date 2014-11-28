PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's energy sector faces the prospect of a lengthy downturn in oil prices and broad spending cuts after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said it did not intend to cut production - a move that sent crude prices and energy shares plunging. Investors immediately punished Canadian energy companies in reaction to the OPEC's decision on Thursday to stand firm on its production plans, defying industry hopes for a cut. (bit.ly/1zCx9lo)

** It has been a long road to redemption for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, but the lender's retail banking revamp is finally bearing fruit. For the first time in years, there is a buzz inside CIBC - a confidence instilled in its executives by early signs of above-industry-average growth. After years of lagging its peers, retail banking head David Williamson says he and other executives can't help but feel a little swagger. (bit.ly/121HJIc)

** Patents are a key measure of a country's ability to turn research into viable products, and Canada is slipping. Per capita patent filings in Canada have been on a steady decline since 2000, according to a study of more than one million applications to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office by the C.D. Howe Institute. (bit.ly/11AiBHC)

NATIONAL POST

** Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Walmart Canada is expanding its 'grab and go' locker pickup system for online orders just in time for Christmas, beating Amazon Canada to the punch. Walmart began testing a locker system for web customers at 10 Toronto-area stores in August, offering it as an alternative to home delivery. It allows customers to pick up the goods at a locked unit with a personal PIN code tied to their order, thereby skipping cash register lines and in-store shopping time. (bit.ly/1v0D7NH)

** In his blogging about Canada's hate speech laws, right-wing personality Ezra Levant defamed a young law student as a serial liar, a bigot and a Jew-hating "illiberal Islamic fascist," bent on destroying Canada's tradition of free expression, a judge has found. (bit.ly/1y7FLmW)

** Canada is sending a team of military medical specialists to Sierra Leone to help combat the spread of Ebola in that country. The government says up to 40 Canadian Armed Forces healthcare and support staff will be deployed to the West African country. (bit.ly/1vUeG6z) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)