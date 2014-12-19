PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** In its continuing bid to boost competition in the wireless industry, Ottawa confirmed it will reserve the majority of cellular airwaves in a coming public auction for small carriers. At the same time, the federal government, which has pushed pro-consumer policy, assured Canadians in rural areas they will not lose what Internet access they already have and revealed plans to hold another auction of valuable low-band airwaves. (bit.ly/1x4qJi4)

** Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV is buying the Vachon family of snack cakes from Saputo Inc for C$120 million ($103.55 million) as the Mexican baked-goods company widens its footprint in Canada. (bit.ly/1GvrK3O)

** U.S. ambassador Bruce Heyman is urging Canada to continue sharing security information with the United States in the wake of a damning report on the CIA's brutal interrogation methods. In a recent interview with The Globe and Mail, Heyman said co-operation between the two countries is critical to keeping citizens safe. (bit.ly/1xtt5Xx)

** BlackBerry Ltd unveiled a new phone that harks back to the company's glory days of being the world's leading smartphone maker, capping a year dedicated to stabilizing finances and winning back investor confidence. Earnings on Friday will shed light on how successful the turnaround has been. (bit.ly/1wrzGQL)

** The Ontario government wants Ottawa to pony up C$1 billion for the massive "Ring of Fire" mineral belt, but the federal natural resources minister is warning that key structural challenges still need to be overcome. The Ring of Fire, named after the famous Johnny Cash song, is a vast but very remote mineral belt located in Ontario's James Bay Lowlands. (bit.ly/1wKeYvr)

** Court documents allege the Ontario Liberal party paid the spouse of a top aide to Dalton McGuinty C$10,000 to wipe computer hard drives in the premier's office. The allegation is contained in police documents used to obtain a search warrant that was executed in November at an Ontario government cyber security office in downtown Toronto. (bit.ly/1wIC45o) ($1 = 1.1589 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)