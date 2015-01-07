PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Barack Obama will veto Republican attempts to seize control of the Keystone XL decision, the White House said Tuesday as a showdown loomed over the long-delayed scheme to funnel Canadian oil-sands crude across the United States to the Texas Gulf Coast. (bit.ly/1tH9VHt)

** Alberta oil producers are poised to pump more crude into a North American market already brimming with U.S. shale supplies and booming oil sands output, deepening a glut that has sent prices into a tailspin and hammered energy shares across the board. (bit.ly/1xDIpzT)

** More senior executives at Tim Hortons Inc have left the company as its new owner takes over following its $12.5 billion acquisition of the Canadian coffee and donut chain. (bit.ly/1s4mr8n)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto police Chief Blair has ordered the rank and file to suspend "until further notice" the controversial practice of carding - the practice of documenting non-criminal interactions with the public. The top cop's spokesman confirmed that Chief Blair issued the "routine order" on Jan. 1, but said he would not comment until February on why a practice he once defended should suddenly cease. (bit.ly/1IpfO2P)

** Canadian employers are predicting increased growth, but not necessarily more jobs. An annual survey released Tuesday by recruiting company Hays Canada says 70 percent of Canadian employers and companies expect to grow their business in 2015. By comparison only 38 percent of companies expect to add full-time employees. (bit.ly/1xQP7RA) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)