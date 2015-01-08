FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 8
January 8, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Porter Aviation Holdings Inc, the biggest operator of flights at Toronto's island airport, is nearing a deal to sell its passenger terminal to a group led by InstarAGF Asset Management Inc for more than C$750 million ($635 million), people with knowledge of the matter said. (bit.ly/1s85RUZ)

** Quebec's energy regulator is voicing support for TransCanada Corp's $12 billion Energy East pipeline project, but warns that the company must ensure natural gas customers don't pay for its switch to an oil conduit. (bit.ly/1xUk73p)

** Canadian pension plans are facing another weak year in 2015 with interest rates forecast to remain low and Canadian economic growth expected to trail global gross domestic product expansion. (bit.ly/1IunwbP)

NATIONAL POST

** Air Canada may stop flying out of the Billy Bishop Airport in downtown Toronto as part of a broader effort to cut costs, and rival WestJet Airlines Ltd could be interested in taking its spot. (bit.ly/1DyulrV)

** A 64-year-old woman will appear in court next month after a Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation into a rash of vandalism and booby traps being set on a number of mountain bike trails in North Vancouver. (bit.ly/1zWcpUn)

** Plunging oil prices have made it almost too difficult to predict what will happen in the Calgary housing market, according to a new real estate forecast. (bit.ly/1AFWSw3) ($1 = C$1.18) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
