PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Linamar Corp, Canada's second-largest auto parts maker, plans to create 1,200 new jobs at its operations in Guelph, Ontario, with an investment of more than C$500 million backstopped by financial assistance from the federal government set to be unveiled on Monday. (bit.ly/1A7ouGp)

** U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp plans to spend up to C$25 billion on a British Columbia terminal to export liquefied natural gas, saying it has the global expertise to make the Canadian project viable. (bit.ly/1B9EzzR)

** Canadians need to gird for a long battle against terrorism while maintaining their unity and not singling out any religious groups for blame, Mayor John Tory and federal finance minister Joe Oliver told several hundred people demonstrating on a cold Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto. (bit.ly/1A6ZeAd)

NATIONAL POST

** Security agencies were "closely monitoring" the situation after a video repeating calls by ISIS to kill Canadian civilians, police and members of the military was posted on the Internet, Public Safety Minister Steven Blaney said on Sunday. (bit.ly/1tYsE6U)

** Deutsche Bank's chief international economist has circulated a chart deck looking at global housing markets, and Canada stands out as having quite a few problems. According to the report, homes in Canada are 63 per cent overvalued, greater than the 50 per cent levels in Australia and Norway, Deutsche Bank AG said in a report Thursday. (bit.ly/1AMsS1J) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)