PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 14
January 14, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Jan 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Bank of Canada is acknowledging for the first time that the world may be facing a prolonged oil-price slump, casting a dark shadow over the country's economic prospects. (bit.ly/1xYQn6B)

** Ottawa will spend as much as C$100 million to safeguard Canadian government computers after a Chinese state-backed hacker broke into the National Research Council's system last summer. The 2015 budget is expected to help underwrite the bill for upgrading network security. (bit.ly/1KIKHD2)

** Insolvent fashion chain Mexx Canada is liquidating all of its 95 stores in the wake of overall mixed results among retailers during the holiday selling season and heightened competition. (bit.ly/1IvuKOC)

NATIONAL POST

** The Conference Board of Canada said a recession in Alberta is on the way, given that many large oil and gas producers have pared back their spending plans for the coming year and some have announced layoffs. (bit.ly/1AP7sjg)

** At least 21 of Ontario's 75 school boards ignored the public sector wage freeze in 2013 and gave pay increases to their directors of education, according to figures compiled from the sunshine list of public sector workers paid over C$100,000 a year. (bit.ly/1u5LmUT)

** Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy Inc said Tuesday it is axing 1,000 jobs and C$1-billion in capital spending in response to crashing oil prices. (bit.ly/1sxiyZN) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

